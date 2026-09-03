Disney Star Carla Jeffery Dies at 33

Disney star Carla Jeffery, who played the cheerleader Bree in the 2018 movie Zombies and associated spin-offs, died Tuesday. She was 33.

Jeffery previously had a recurring role in Curb Your Enthusiasm as one of the Black family, who moved in with Larry David after Hurricane Katrina.

Variety reports her management company, Alexanders Talent, posted about her death on Instagram. No cause of death was given..

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery. For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family, and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege,” said the agency.

“We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.

“Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time. Rest beautifully, Carla. You will be deeply missed and forever loved,” the statement continued.

Jeffery’s twin brother Carlon, who is also an actor, reposted that statement as well as a clip of his sister on a beach and a screenshot of an undated text message.

“Hey Sis, call me back when you get this. I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon & back sis,” he posted on social media.

“I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Don’t let anyone dim that light, even yourself.

“The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times. You are the best sister a brother could ask for. Pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next.”

Her co-stars also paid tribute, with Chandler Kinney, who played Willa in Zombies, writing that the actress’s death “doesn’t feel real.”