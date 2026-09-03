Elliot Page has claimed that no roles have been offered since starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, adding that “it’s a little tricky for me to get cast now” as a female-to-male transgender actor.

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, revealed on the On Film with Kevin McCarthy podcast that no one has reached out for an upcoming role despite being in the box-office juggernaut The Odyssey.

“Do you know what you’re doing next? Have you already started looking?” McCarthy asked Page. “Because I imagine you’re getting a zillion calls after this movie.”

“No, Kevin, I’m not,” Page responded. “If someone wants to call me … I’d really love to do ideally good work.”

After reflecting on past projects, Page said, “I was seen in a certain way before and it’s different now, so maybe there is something to reaching out to people and trying to create projects that way. But it’s a little tricky for me to get cast now, for obvious reasons.”

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, a personal record for Christopher Nolan. The movie also earned tremendous critical praise and has been floated as a potential Best Picture Oscar nominee.

Page is also not the only cast member of the hit film to discuss the dearth of roles being offered. Samantha Morton, a two-time Academy Award nominee and who played Circe in the film, recently claimed that Hollywood ageism cost her work despite her impressive accolades.