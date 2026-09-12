Oprah Winfrey’s town hall addressing the Lindsay Clancy case erupted in applause when a female doctor asked the defendant’s fans to similarly display “pink shirts and energy” for black mothers charged with killing their own children.

Near the end of Winfrey’s town hall, Dr. Kameelah Phillips — an obstetrician and gynecologist — urged fellow women to talk to their doctors about “depression, bipolar disorder,” and other “risk factors” when they’re “thinking about pregnancy.”

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“It is not shameful to talk about your risk factors, which could be depression, bipolar disorder, not having a supportive spouse, limited resources,” Phillips said, according to footage from the town hall, posted to Winfrey’s YouTube channel on Thursday.

“All of these are little risk factors that, when you tick away at them and add a baby, sleep deprivation, on top, can really have you tip over,” she added. “I hope this never happens again,” adding, “We know, statistically, it really will.”

The obstetrician then asked for “the same passion” for child-killing black mothers.

“I want us to have the same passion for people who don’t look like Lindsay, who don’t have her same access and education, her melanin, her privilege,” Phillips said, eliciting applause among members of the audience.

“There are women of color sitting around this country in prisons for this same thing that we’ve never heard of,” the gynecologist added. “And I just want to remind us to have the pink shirts and the energy for them, as well.”

As Breitbart News reported, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial last week after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict following a lone juror’s holdout blocking the panel’s eleven other members from clearing Clancy by reason of insanity.

The jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, took seven days and more than 36 hours of deliberations.

Clancy, meanwhile, had acknowledged strangling her three young children at the family’s home in 2023 — but claimed postpartum psychosis left her unable to appreciate what she was doing.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.