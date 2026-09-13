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‘Reacher,’ ‘Runner’ Star Alan Ritchson Announces Divorce

US actor and singer Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine Ritchson arrive for the Premiere
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty
Breitbart News

(UPI) — Reacher and Runner star Alan Ritchson has announced he and his wife Catherine are divorcing after 20 years of marriage.

“Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside each other in a different way,” Ritchson, 43, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“We grew up together. We built a life and family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” he added. “Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us — or the love and respect we will always share.”

File/Actor Alan Ritchson with wife Catherine Ritchson attend the Dodge Rock ‘n’ Roll Los Angeles Half Marathon benefiting j.k. livin’, the American Cancer Society, and Leukemia Lymphoma Society on October 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay/WireImage)

The post included a broken heart emoji.

Page Six said that although Ritchson announced the sad news this weekend, court records show he actually filed for divorce from Catherine last December.

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