‘Reacher,’ ‘Runner’ Star Alan Ritchson Announces Divorce

(UPI) — Reacher and Runner star Alan Ritchson has announced he and his wife Catherine are divorcing after 20 years of marriage.

“Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside each other in a different way,” Ritchson, 43, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“We grew up together. We built a life and family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” he added. “Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us — or the love and respect we will always share.”

The post included a broken heart emoji.

Page Six said that although Ritchson announced the sad news this weekend, court records show he actually filed for divorce from Catherine last December.