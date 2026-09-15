Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mother of a Nepo Baby, Decries Nepo Baby as a ‘Horrific’ Term

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has slammed the term “nepo baby” to categorise the offspring of famous parents, lamenting it is “horrific” to label children of the rich, the powerful and the well connected like that.

The Welsh-born actress told the Sunday Times: “These kids didn’t ask to be born into this,” referencing the term for progeny perceived to have achieved riches and success off their elite parents’ backs as they stroll into any profession of their choosing.

The BBC notes the 56-year-old is married to Kirk Douglas’ son, fellow Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas, and they have two children – Dylan and Carys – who are both pursuing careers in the business that launched their parents – and grandfather – into international success.

Dylan, she said, was pursuing acting while Carys was interested in directing. She insisted her children were “plugging away.” Zeta-Jones said:

It’s hard for them to forge a way forward on their own. This horrific phrase ‘nepo baby’ is horrible because these kids didn’t ask to be born into this, they’re finding their own way in life. But they love it, and they’re good. Otherwise, Michael and I would be the first to go, ‘you know what? Maybe law school looks really good’.

The actress, known for her roles in The Mask of Zorro and Chicago, told the Times , “Until I had my own kids, I didn’t realise the pressure, how big that was for a young adult – well, a teenager.”

She added, “I had a sniff of the joy of being in the theatre so young. I went, ‘I want to do this. I can’t imagine going through school and A-levels in Swansea.’”

This is not the first time Zeta-Jones has entered the public arena to push back against critics.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2018 she said she’s “sick” of apologizing for being filthy rich.

“One thing I’m not is humble anymore. I’m sick of being humble. I really am,” Zeta-Jones said in an interview with British Daily Mirror newspaper.

“So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking.”

“No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work,” the Feud star continued. “[The] rest of my life is a joy because I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either.”

In 2003, Zeta-Jones described how she did not consider $1 million much money and she has also spoken of her interest in “collecting” houses.