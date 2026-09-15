Fashion Notes: 9 Best and Worst Dressed at the 78th Emmy Awards

The 78th Emmy Awards were actually, dare I say it, well done, fun, enjoyable, and, perhaps the best of all, free of political talking points.

Of course, I’m most interested in who wore what and who hit the nail on the head versus the duds who got it all wrong. Here, I curate the 9 best and worst dressed from the evening.

Best: Mariska Hargitay in various designers

The host of the evening was also the standout, fashion-wise, of the evening. Custom look after custom look had Mariska Hargitay, perfectly styled by Erin Walsh, looking stellar while not upstaging the night as the hostess.

Her fiercest looks were a white satin three-piece suit with an oversized lapel and bell-bottom tuxedo pants, along with a fully beaded white gown, adorned with pearls, that featured a black velvet sash creating an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Worst: Shailene Woodley in Balenciaga Haute Couture

This is the look that has everyone talking. Someone on X put it quite nicely — where the hell is Joan Rivers when we need her most to roast this girl?! Woodley looks like a child that got dressed up to help you do the dishes after dinner.

Even Balenciaga gets it wrong sometimes.

Best: Nicole Kidman in Chanel

There’s always a nostalgic quality when Nicole Kidman wears Chanel. I can’t help but remember her starring in 2004’s No. 5 the Film by Baz Luhrmann, running through Times Square in that exquisite pale pink embroidered and feathered gown from Karl Lagerfeld.

So when Kidman arrived in white feathers by Chanel for the Emmys, I couldn’t have had a bigger smile on my face. It’s beautiful, elegant, and regal. Everything you’d expect from a Kidman appearance.

Worst: Cynthia Nixon in Issey Miyake

She literally looks like she rolled around in a bolt of fabric and walked out the door.

Best: Zendaya in Prada

Zendaya’s acting chops are pretty unimpressive. Still, she’s made a career as the fashion-forward staple of any red carpet.

On Monday evening, she continued her years-long best-dressed streak, channeling a young Halle Berry with pixie hair and this custom Prada gown, which features a deep V-neckline, embroidered crystals and beads, and an archival crystal and teardrop pendant belt from the label’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection.

Gorgeous, as usual.

Worst: Claire Danes in Armani Privé

This is one of those cases where the runway look doesn’t necessarily translate to the red carpet. On the Fall 2026 Haute Couture runway in Milan, this gown was shown in deep red wine velvet that slinked as the model walked. It was breathtaking.

But at the Emmys, in this cheap argent silver, the gown looks so unbelievably poorly constructed. Just take a look at the dress from the side, and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about.

Best: Dakota Fanning in Carolina Herrera, Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren

I love when the Fanning sisters walk the red carpet together in complementary looks. On Emmy night, they had two totally different vibes going on, and yet, looked fantastic standing next to each other.

Dakota in a stunning Carolina Herrera cocktail dress and strappy black stilettos is timeless. Elle in this fully beaded, fringed mint gown from Ralph Lauren looks ravishing. Both are effortless.

Worst: Florence Pugh in Vivienne Westwood

It’s like she’s going to high school prom, but in the year 2004. If that’d have been the case, she would have been the best dressed of the night. In 2026, though, this silhouette is tired. Not even Bulgari jewels can fix this.

Best: Adam Brody in Prada

Any time I write about menswear, loyal Fashion Notes readers know that I tend to gravitate toward classic, traditional silhouettes with very subtle twists. Adam Brody in this navy Prada double-breasted suit is exactly the kind of twist-on-a-classic I write about.

First off, it’s refreshing to see a man in a suit that’s not black tie per se, and a shirt that’s not white. A soft baby blue is different, yet appropriate for the evening, and most of all, nixing a tie for a soft floral Prada scarf is cool and chic.

It doesn’t take much to look this good, just vision.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.