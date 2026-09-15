Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Returns to North Carolina in Nour Hammour Green Leather Jacket

First Lady Melania Trump returned to North Carolina on Tuesday, wearing a green leather jacket and python pumps. The visit highlighted Ashe County’s resilience following Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

For the visit, Mrs. Trump chose a Nour Hammour leather jacket in a deep shade of green, recalling North Carolina’s lush mountainscape. The jacket was paired with a subtle ivory ribbed sweater and pinstriped pencil skirt.

Mrs. Trump strutted to her car after landing in Ashe County in green python Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The First Lady spoke at Mountain View Elementary School and visited schoolchildren in their classroom, gifting students with AI Literacy training licenses and Robotics Learning Kits as part of her BE BEST Fostering the Future initiative.

“Knowledge gives everyone in this town the chance to move beyond Helene and to imagine new possibilities,” Mrs. Trump told students. “It gives the next generation the choice to help create a beautiful world in the future—a better America. That is the lasting spirit of America. We may face hard times, but we do not fail. We choose to grow like a rare young flower pushing through the cold earth after a storm.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.