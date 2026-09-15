Goo Goo Dolls Frontman John Rzeznik Rejects Performative Politics — ‘I’m Not Going to Lecture You’

Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik rejects lecturing concertgoers about politics for one simple reason. He says fans from across the ideological spectrum join together in their love of music – not politics – and the latter is best left at the concert hall door.

FOX News reports he made the statement during an “Everything Music” interview with producer Rick Beato, saying political and religious differences are not what matters when he takes the stage. It’s all about the shared love of music. He elaborated:

I got people, fans, friends from every walk of life, every political stripe, everything. And I always stress, we got one thing in common because we’re living in weird times. We got one thing in common, and that’s we’re all here to see a show, and I’m not going to lecture people about anything.

Rzeznik’s apolitical approach stands opposed to performers like woke leftist Bruce Springsteen who cannot resist hectoring his audiences.

He has called President Donald Trump a “racist” and “treasonous” and has promised to continue agitating over politics as 2026 and then the 2028 elections come.

Instead Rzeznik echoes comments Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made earlier this year.

Fox News Digital reported in July that Jagger viewed his job during concerts as helping audiences forget their problems for a few hours rather than preaching to them.

The veteran English rocker made clear he did not believe audiences came to see him for political instruction even as others have embraced it.

“I don’t want to lecture them,” Jagger affirmed.

The late KISS guitar slinger Ace Frehley was another who rejected politics on stage.

As Breitbart News reported in 2014, he said “I don’t think people in the entertainment business should get too involved in politics because it kind of blurs things.

“I want people to stay focused on my music.”

More recently some performers have had reason to lament being so political in the public eye.

Woke country music star Maren Morris claims that being public about her political views in the country music industry has affected her mental health and financial standing, adding she has “lost a lot of fans” over it.