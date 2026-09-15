Nolte: Democrat-Run Hollywood Snubs Racial Minorites at Emmys

It was a clean sweep for Whitey in every single Emmy acting category Monday night.

Why is Democrat-run Hollywood so racist? Why does Democrat-run Hollywood hate black people, Hispanic people, Pacific Islander people, Asian people, Indian people, Native people, Arabs, Eskimos, Aztecs, and cannibals?

If that sounds harsh, let me ask you this…

How else are we to judge the racial apocalypse that happened at last night’s Emmy Awards…? Variety reported:

On Monday at the 78th Emmy Awards, in the lead and supporting races for drama and comedy, in addition to lead actor and actress in a limited series, all 10 actors who crossed the stage came from outside an underrepresented community. The other two, supporting actor and actress in a limited series, which were handed out a week earlier at the Creative Arts ceremonies, shifted off the main show this year in a reshuffling of five categories that drew Hollywood’s guilds’ ire, but did not change the math.

For those of you who don’t speak “Smug,” what that means is that out of twelve major acting categories, Whitey won all twelve.

It gets worse:

By [far-left] Variety’s count, 17 performers of color were nominated in the lead and supporting acting races this year, down from 28 a year ago, a 39% decline. The figure for actors and hosts of color peaked in 2021 at 49, the last time the field produced #EmmysSoWhite.

These results come from the wokest, most “progressive,” most leftist, most race-obsessed group of identity-politicstards on the planet, and when the choices are all theirs to make, and to make without any outside pressure from ratings or the market, who do they choose 12 out of 12 times? Whitey.

Drama lead actor: Noah Wyle (The Pitt) Drama lead actress: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) Drama supporting actor: Tom Pelphrey (Task) Drama supporting actress: Allison Janney (The Diplomat) Comedy lead actor: Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay) Comedy lead actress: Jean Smart (Hacks) Comedy supporting actor: Stephen Root (Widow’s Bay) Comedy supporting actress: Kate O’Flynn (Widow’s Bay) Limited lead actor: Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me) Limited lead actress: Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures) Limited supporting actor: David Harbour (DTF St. Louis) Limited supporting actress: Linda Cardellini (DTF St. Louis)

All white.

The KKK isn’t as white as that list.

My Southern neighborhood isn’t as white as that list.

My household isn’t as white as that list.

Copy paper isn’t as white as that list.

Get a load of this…

One white, heterosexual male — Matthew Rhys — is on that list of 12 twice because, rather than award a non-white actor, the racist Emmys chose a white guy … a second time.

Emmy voters are the very same people who look down at us, who sneer at us, who smear us as racist, as Nazis, as backwards rubes…

Maybe, just maybe, all of the winners deserved to win. Hey, Matthew Rhys is an amazing talent. That’s not the point. Merit is not the point. Merit is never the point, not in the Brave New World created by the Woke Police.

Merit for me, but not for thee? Nah, everyone knows Democrats are every bit as racist today as when they started a civil war to hold on to their slaves 160 years ago.