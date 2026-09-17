Country Star Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Ties Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic for Most Weeks at #1 on Billboard Chart

Country singer Ella Langley’s hit song, “Choosin’ Texas,” has been at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 22 weeks, officially tying with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

If “Choosin’ Texas” stays at number one for one more week, the track will break the record for the longest-running number one song in U.S. history.

“While half the country argues, America is still singing about choosing Texas,” conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman said in a Tuesday X post, reacting to the news. “Jack in the glass. Boots on the ground. A smash that will not leave the throne.”

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The song features a chorus with the lyrics, “She’s from Texas. I can tell by the way he’s two steppin’ ’round the room. And judgin’ by the smile that’s written on his face, there’s nothin’ I can do. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see a cowboy always finds a way to leave.”

“Drinkin’ Jack all by myself, he’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell,” the chorus of Langley’s hit song — about losing her man to a woman from Texas — adds.

Listen to “Choosin’ Texas” Below:

“Incredible, hope she gets the top spot, one X user commented.

Another X user raved that a “Country song about choosing Texas just did what almost no one thought possible.”

“One more week. ONE MORE WEEK. Let’s make history, Texas!” another exclaimed.

But some social media users argued that — while they enjoy the song — the tune has stayed at number one because much of the other music being released today is of poor quality.

“It’s a great song, no question,” one X user wrote. “But I don’t think its number 1 for this long because its so great. My guess is that its number 1 so long [because] the paucity of other decent songs that could possibly rival it. So much country music is just over-stereotypical slop now.”

“Is the song good? Absolutely. But, it’s more about how so much music being made is just trash now,” another echoed. “There are no new Eagles, or AC/DC’s or Van Halen’s or Michael Jackson’s or George Straits or Merle Haggards.”

The X user added that “record companies love formulas” and “formulas make for crappy music.”