Jelly Roll Goes Viral for Saying He Would Give Up Music After Backlash for Trashing Trump Supporters for a Week on ‘Kimmel’

Country music megastar Jelly Roll went viral for saying he would give up music after backlash for trashing President Donald Trump and his supporters for a week on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter” the “Dead Man Walking” singer said, “I’m outta here, y’all will never see me again.”

“Everything that Jason [DeFord] or Jelly Roll wanted to do in the music business, I’ve done now, so at this point, I really need to go talk to God and see if he wants me to stick around, or what he wants me to do next,” Jelly Roll told Y’all Access host Kelly Sutton earlier this year.

While the rapper-turned-country singer spoke to Sutton back in March, footage of their conversation wasn’t posted to social media until Sunday, according to a report by Billboard.

The video — which went viral — appears to have since been removed from Instagram.

“If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter in Paducah, KY, I’m outta here, y’all will never see me again,” the “Son of a Sinner” singer continued.

“He [God] gave me everything I ever wanted, man — Grammys, ACMs, CMAs, I’m a member of the Grand Ole Opry, like God has done it,” Jelly Roll added.

Notably, the country singer spoke to the radio host backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, where he was inducted as a member earlier this year.

During their conversation, the “Need a Favor” singer also talked about spirituality.

“I just gotta go do a little bit of work on myself to make sure that I’m all the way ready,” Jelly Roll said, adding, “I’m completely sober, though.”

“I’m clear-headed, and I’m deep in therapy,” the “Liar” singer continued. “I’m deep in my Bible, but I think that I gotta separate from the chaos of the business for me to really hear what what God wants for me to do next.”

Earlier this month, Jelly Roll lost hundreds of thousands of followers on social media after trashing President Trump and his supporters on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and recently told angry fans to stop listening to his music if they dislike his jabs against the president.