Macklemore’s Years-Long Hate Parade: Jewface, Nazi Salutes, Posting ‘Bush Knocked Down the Towers’ on 9/11

Left-wing rapper Macklemore has been embroiled in controversy this month for his virulently antisemitic antics on stage during the Ed Sheeran “Loop Tour,” actions which got him fired as Sheeran’s opening act. But the Seattle-based activist has a long history of unhinged, hate-filled behavior.

In his latest outrage, the rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, appeared onstage during the Ed Sheeran tour and bellowed slogans such as “Free Palestine,” and accused Israel of “genocide” in Gaza from the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I wanted to stand up here on stages across America and say two words that are near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine,” the “Thrift Shop” singer yelled to the audience.

As he ranted, the rapper wore a Palestinian Keffiyeh and the Jumbotron behind him flashed “Free Palestine” images.

This behavior ultimately got him fired from the remaining eight shows on Ed Sheeran’s tour.

But he has indulged his antisemitism before.

Perhaps one of his most egregious acts was to put on what could be called “Jewface” where, like blackface, the “Thrift Shop” singer dressed up like a Jewish person in stereotypical ways.

In 2014, the rapper hit the stage wearing a floppy black wig, a fake black beard, and a giant fake nose as he cavorted onstage in Seattle, Washington. He was quickly accused of dressing as a stereotypical Jew, especially with the big, hooked nose, which is a longtime antisemitic trope.

He was also photographed performing a Nazi salute while dressed as a stereotypical Jew.

Macklemore later claimed that he had no intention of portraying a Jewish person and that his get up was just a way to hide who he was as a surprise for the audience at the private event he appeared at for only a few songs. He also apologized, and wrote, “There is no worse feeling than being misunderstood, especially when people are hurt or offended … I respect all cultures and all people. I would never intentionally put down anybody for the fabric that makes them who they are. I love human beings, love originality, and … happen to love a weird outfit from time to time.”

In another case revealing his antisemitism, in 2024 Macklemore put out a song with the lyrics “fuck the police.” But his song, “Hind’s Hall,” not only attacks police officers, it is also a song that praises the violent pro-Palestinian and antisemitic college student organization called Students for Justice for Palestine. The song memorializes one of the times the group took over Columbia University’s campus where they intimidated other students and destroyed school property.

Macklemore has engaged on other outrageous behavior, too.

Even before his hooked-nose costume incident, Macklemore was posting unhinged claims to his social media. In 2009, the rapper posted that George W. Bush is the one who brought down the Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001.

In his tweet dated September 18, 2009, Macklemore wrote: “911… bush knocked down the towers.”

The rapper later claimed that he was just reposting the lyrics to another artist’s song. “Was just bumping that mos def/immortal technique song…good song,” he claimed.

He also yelled “fuck America” during one of his concerts in Seattle in 2024. The concert was a benefit concert to raise funds for Palestinians. But he quickly earned a backlash for his attack on the U.S. and his hatred got him cancelled as the headliner for a music festival in Las Vegas at the time.

“Straight up, say it — I’m not gonna stop you; I’m not gonna stop you. Yeah, Fuck America,” he said onstage.

In other cases, in 2016 he apologized for his “white privilege” in 2016, and before that in 2014 he said that white people are at heart racist and need to work harder to participate in the “race conversation.”

Macklemore clearly loves to push people’s buttons, but he also continues to claim that he is being “misunderstood” and that he really isn’t a hater at all.

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