Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Donates $2 Million to ‘Fight Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza amid Macklemore Backlash

(UPI) — Billionaire Robert Kraft, the chief executive officer and chairman of the Kraft Group, said Ed Sheeran asked him to match the singer’s $2 million donation for those suffering from Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, where they play, issued the statement Wednesday, amid fallout over Macklemore’s removal from the Loop tour following comments the rapper made in support of Palestinians earlier this month.

Kraft said Sheeran asked him to match the singer’s own $2 million donation “to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis” and that Sheeran “now plans to reach out to other venue owners.”

“Our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges,” Kraft said.

Earlier Wednesday, Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, announced online that he would donate $1 million of his earnings from the Loop tour to six organizations supporting Palestinians and invited Kraft to do the same.

Kraft, in his statement, said Sheeran’s request for the $2 million donation came before Macklemore’s challenge.

“I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people,” Kraft said, adding that he would like the supporters of Palestinians to know that he has for decades supported efforts “that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs and forge relationships.”

On Monday, Macklemore made public that he was booted from Sheeran’s tour. In a statement, Macklemore said Sheeran told him that Kraft would not allow him to perform at Gillette Stadium and that Kraft and other stadium owners gave Sheeran an ultimatum: If Macklemore stayed on the tour, Sheeran would not be allowed to play at those venues.

Macklemore said the ultimatum followed his expressions of support for Palestinians and a free Palestine while opening for Sheeran on Sept. 4 and 5 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Sheeran said that it was the promoter’s decision to drop Macklemore from the tour, not his.

Macklemore’s removal has drawn criticism of both Kraft and Sheeran. Amid the fallout, all four remaining supporting acts announced they were withdrawing from the tour.

Sheeran is next scheduled to perform Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia followed by two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sept. 25 and 26.