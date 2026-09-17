Video: Alan Ritchson Admits Studios Warned Him to ‘Shut the F**k Up’ About Politics Days Before Announcing Divorce

Virulently anti-Trump and anti-MAGA action actor Alan Ritchson admitted that his studio bosses wanted him to stop spouting off about politics because it was starting to alienate his audience.

The Reacher star appeared on stage at the end of August at this year’s Fan Expo convention in Canada last week and during an interview about his career and coming projects, he admitted that his bosses have not been happy with his hate-filled rants about politics.

“You know how many phone calls I get from studios like, ‘Would you shut the fuck up, please? Stop talking in public,'” he said of the discussions with his bosses.

“I mean, but it’s not chaos I’m after,” he continued. “It’s actually the opposite of chaos. I’d like a little — I’m not going to get into it. You don’t want to see my rants start these goddamn fucking politicians everywhere.”

“I’m not going to do it. Sony told me not to. And I’m not going to say anything. Not today. Not today, Epstein,” he said referencing the Jeffrey Epstein situation as the crowd cheered.

The woman interviewing him gave him a fist bump for his unhinged political rants and Ritchson replied “Pedos win.”

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Ritchson’s admission came only a week before he announced his impending divorce from his wife of 20 years, Catherine Ritchson.

“Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside each other in a different way,” Ritchson, 43, wrote on Instagram last week.

“We grew up together. We built a life and family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” he added. “Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us — or the love and respect we will always share.”

It isn’t surprising that Ritchson’s studio bosses have become uncomfortable with his political rants. Indeed, he has crossed from merely giving his opinions about current events to verging into vitriolic hatred toward people and public figures who don’t share his political ideas.

In July, he called President Trump a “rapist,” and added that Republicans are “pedophiles,” despite a complete lack of evidence. In another case he called Republican congressman Matt Gaetz a “motherfucker.” He also attacked Christians who support Trump and Republicans and insisted one can’t be a Christian and a Republican at the same time. And he also told Americans to act in anger over politics and justified those who hate President Donald Trump committing political violence.

In addition, the actor was recently caught on video engaging in public violence, as well. In March, for instance, he was caught on video beating up his neighbor. The actor later claimed it was the neighbor who instigated the fight.

Ritchson has spoken about his own mental health issues.

Last year the actor admitted that he got so depressed as his acting career was ramping up that he tried to commit suicide.

“Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times. I would wish it away if I could, but it’s so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it,” he said.

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