Zara Larsson Erupts at ‘F**king Losers’ in White House Using Her Song to Promote Deportations: ‘We’re Not That Different from the People in the Video’

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson erupted over what she called “fucking losers” in the White House, for using her song to promote deportations. “We’re not that different from the people in this video,” the singer complained.

“I’m just sad. I’m just really sad. That, like, really makes me sad to see that,” Larsson said, according to video footage posted to Reddit.

The “Lush Life” singer went on to claim that she wishes she “could speak to whoever made this video” so she could tell them “we’re not that different from the people in this video.”

“The biggest difference between us, is that we were dealt a different hand in life,” Larsson continued. “I consider myself so lucky with the life that I’ve been dealt — the fact that I’m born in Sweden, I have healthcare, I’ve had an education.”

While apparently arguing for illegal aliens to continue arriving in the United States — not Sweden — the foreign singer declared, “There’s people out there who are not that lucky, and they want to have a better life for their families.”

“And I just don’t understand how it could be the worst thing in the world to be an undocumented immigrant,” Larsson added. “This video is so dehumanizing.”

“I just don’t get it, like, it’s just so fucking uncool,” the 28-year-old “Midnight Sun” singer rambled. “It’s just so, like, it’s just giving, I don’t even know, like, you guys are such fucking losers, like, it’s crazy.”

Earlier this year, Larsson made headlines for praising a fan who said she had an abortion after attending the singer’s concert, proclaiming, “I killed the performance and then you killed it after.”