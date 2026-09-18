Nolte: Netflix Gender-swaps Jesus — Streep to Voice Aslan in $300 Million ‘Narnia’ Movie

From Aslan to Translan… Meryl Streep will voice the male lion and Christ figure in the upcoming Narnia movie.

If you want to know just how much Hollywood hates us and just how much this hate overrides any desire to realize a profit, I give you Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s Christian story, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew.

Anyone vaguely familiar with Narnia franchise understands that the central character in all seven Narnia novels is Aslan the lion. Aslan is Narnia’s godhead character, the creator of the physical world of Narnia, its animals, its plants, and the moral order.

For those who might not have caught on to this, the true creator of Narnia, Lewis, made it clear that Aslan represents Christ.

In 1961, he wrote:

The whole Narnian story is about Christ. That is to say, I asked myself ‘Supposing there really were a world like Narnia, and supposing it had (like our world) gone wrong, and supposing Christ wanted to go into that world and save it (as He did ours) what might have happened?’ The stories are my answer. Since Narnia is a world of Talking Beasts, I thought He would become a Talking Beast there, as He became a Man here. I pictured Him becoming a lion there because (a) the lion is supposed to be the King of beasts; (b) Christ is called ‘The Lion of Judah’ in the Bible; (c) I’d been having strange dreams about lions when I began writing the books.

Knowing all of this, Netflix decided there was only one right decision when it came to casting the Christ figure— give the role of a male lion to a girl, specifically Meryl Streep.

Netflix spent a reported $300 million on this adaptation, which will hit theaters early next year, and the hope is to launch a major Harry Potter-type franchise using the six remaining novels.

Now I ask you: who is the core audience for a Narnia franchise?

Obviously, it is Christians.

Why, then, would Netflix deliberately alienate its core audience by perverting the very heart of a $300 million movie by having a girl voice a male lion who represents Jesus Christ?

The answer is very simple…

Netflix is willing to piss away $300 million to troll, insult, and demean Christians. There is no other explanation. Netflix paid a fortune to acquire the Narnia novels. Netflix poured $300 million into adapting the first book. And all that money was spent so Netflix could sit back and enjoy sticking it up our ass.

Aslan is now Translan.

That’s how much Hollywood hates us.

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Imagine hating someone $300 million worth. No decent person can.

Over and over we see this. Whether it’s Star Wars or Indiana Jones or Charlie’s Angels or Men in Black or Marvel or Star Trek or Pixar or Narnia, Hollywood is deliberately rampaging through most every icon that appeals to Normal People with the sole purpose of perverting and destroying it forever.

And yet, even Donald Trump is talking about creating tax incentives to save the entertainment industry. Why in the hell would any sane country do that?