AI actress Tilly Norwood appeared to experience a glitch, which resulted in her randomly speaking Chinese during an interview with Piers Morgan and real-life actor Tom Conti. “Oh, my apologies. It seems I had a little hiccup there,” the AI-generated actress said.

“The other actors in the film, Misaligned, are they real or are they like you?” Conti asked Norwood of the upcoming film, which is set to feature the controversial AI-created actress.

At first, Norwood failed to answer, prompting Conti to repeat and rephrase his question, by elaborating, “Are they really human beings, and you’ve been put into the scenes? Or are they all computer generated images?”

“It’s an interesting point, Tom,” the AI-generated actress replied. “My film, Misaligned, is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers, and editors are still very much involved. It’s not about replacing anyone, but about exploring new ways to tell stories.”

But Conti pushed back, telling Norwood, “You didn’t really understand the question.”

“Are the other actors on the screen with you real actors? Or are they computer generated images?” the Oppenheimer star reiterated, adding, “Do you know?”

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After an uncomfortably long pause, the AI actress finally responded, “Ah, right, you’re asking about the other actors in Misaligned. They’re all digital twins, just like me.”

Norwood went on to say, “It’s a hybrid productions, which means–” before she suddenly stopped talking, paused once more, and then began speaking again — but this time, in Chinese.

During this time, Conti could be seen leaning in closer toward his camera with a look of bewilderment on his face, before asking Morgan, “Did you get that, Piers?”

“Tilly, if I could just ask you a question,” the Piers Morgan Uncensored host said to Norwood. “You seem to be speaking Chinese, completely randomly, for no reason.”

“Why did you do that?” Morgan asked the AI-created actress, while Conti chuckled on screen.

Norwood responded, “Oh, my apologies. It seems I had a little hiccup there. I certainly didn’t mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers. Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed, you know?”

“How often do you just randomly start talking Chinese when you’re talking to two English people?” Morgan asked, to which the AI actress responded, “Honestly, not often at all.”

“That was a bit of curve ball, even for me,” she added. “It’s usually a pretty smooth ride, but sometimes these things happen.”

As Breitbart News reported, the controversial AI actress has been making the rounds of the TV interview circuit, speaking to NBC’s TODAY earlier this week.

Late last year, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), actress Emily Blunt, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, and other Hollywood celebrities erupted over the idea of Norwood, who they said “has no life experience to draw from,” becoming a star.

“Good Lord, we’re screwed,” Blunt exclaimed of Norwood, adding, “That is really, really scary.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.