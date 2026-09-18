YouTube Children’s Show Star Ms Rachel Demands ‘Every Wealthy White Celebrity’ Match Macklemore’s Donation to Palestinian Groups

Left-wing, anti-Israel children’s YouTube and Netflix star Ms. Rachel demanded “every wealthy white celebrity” to make a donation to Palestinian causes after she, Macklemore, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledged millions.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, as first cited by FOX News, Macklemore shared his plans to donate his earnings from the Loop Tour with Ed Sheeran to six organizations, including the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee and American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA).

As Breitbart News reported he was cut from Sheeran’s tour Monday after he repeatedly called for a “Free Palestine” and performed his anti-Israel song “Hind’s Hall” during his opening performance at MetLife Stadium earlier this month.

That act was the continuation of a long series of similar public hate sessions.

Now Ms. Rachel, real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has taken to Instagram announcing she plans to match Macklemore, also known as Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, and his donation.

“I will match Macklemore’s donation and I invite every wealthy White celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza,” Accurso wrote, adding that she will be donating to the PCRF.

“Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed and children continue to be killed every day. We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights.”

Ms. Rachel has company when it comes to embracing Macklemore’s self-aggrandizing donation.

The front page of the Iran-friendly media outlet Al Mayadeen featured multiple articles and videos on Thursday promoting the Seattle rapper’s ongoing feud with former touring partner Ed Sheeran, as Breitbart News reported.

FLASHBACK: Rapper Macklemore Says “F*ck America” at Concert to Raise Funds for Palestinians

Iran clearly likes what it sees.