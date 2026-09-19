Carrot Top Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Legendary comedian Carrot Top, a staple of the Las Vegas Strip for decades, was hospitalized in Las Vegas after a suicide attempt, according to TMZ.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Carrot Top’s representative Jami Schlicher told TMZ. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, burst onto the Vegas scene performing at Bally’s from 1995 to 1996. He later set up his popular act at the MGM Grand from 1996 to 2005.

His performance Sunday night at Luxor, where he has a long-running residency, performing at the famous Hotel and Casino since 2005, was canceled.

Carrot Top’s residency is the second longest running show in Vegas history. He’s just behind “Mr. Las Vegas” himself, Wayne Newton. Newton began his iconic career performing in Las Vegas in 1959 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.