Cringe Alert: TDS Celebs Jamie Lee Curtis, Robert De Niro, Noah Wyle, Martin Sheen Pledge Oath to ‘Defend the Constitution’ Ahead of Midterms

Left-wing actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Robert De Niro, Noah Wyle, and Martin Sheen have lent their likenesses to a virtue-signaling political PSA, solemnly recording themselves pledging an oath to “defend the Constitution” ahead of the midterm elections.

“Hi, I’m Jamie Lee Curtis, Noah Wyle, Robert De Niro, J. Michael Luttig, Ramón Gerard Estévez, AKA Martin Sheen, Dr. Isaiah Ike Wilson III, Colonel United States Army retired,” each individual said in a video posted to the American Constitution Society’s Instagram account.

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The footage then showed each person stating a line, before the clip cut to someone else, who finished the sentence.

“And I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the group said.

“That I will continue to bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion,” they added.

“I am proud to affirm my oath to the Constitution,” Curtis said, before all participants in the video appeared on the screen to add, in unison, “And I hope you will, too.”

The script recited by the celebrities resembles the oath of office used by members of Congress and other officials, military personnel, and new citizens — though the exact wording varies slightly in each case.

The Hollywood elites omitted the words, “So help me God,” a phrase that appears in all aforementioned versions of the oath.

“This Constitution Day, we’re launching The Oath Project — a nonpartisan invitation to record and share an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” read the caption of the American Constitution Society’s Instagram post.

“These participants are adding their voices. We hope you’ll add yours,” the caption added, before urging viewers to “Take the oath on your own or with your community, make it your own, and invite others to join you.”