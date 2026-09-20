Mark Ruffalo, Senator Warren Freak Out Over Reports of a Paramount Antitrust Lawsuit Settlement: ‘Don’t You Dare Cave’

Disney’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo and the equally far-left Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, are begging radical California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) not to drop his lawsuit attempting to prevent the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Ruffalo is speaking out warning Bonta not to drop the lawsuit, according to Variety.

“Don’t you dare, [Rob Bonta], do not cave,” Ruffalo wrote in a post on X. “5,670 filmmakers put their necks on the line for you to fight this merger. Another 75,000+ and counting have signed to tell you not to concede in just 3 weeks. You work for the people — the very people who will be hurt if you let this lousy deal filled with empty promises go forward. Please sign to send a message to the AGs and Paramount. Reject the deal. The people don’t want it!”

Sen. Warren also jumped into the issue on social media to urge Bonta to push onward with his lawsuit to stop the $111 billion deal despite the headwinds against him.

Warren claimed that President Trump’s decision to exclude CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House is a taste of what’s to come if Paramount gobbles up Warner Bros.

“As Trump tries to ban CNN from the White House, it would be a massive mistake to cave on the Paramount merger,” Warren claimed. “The last thing we need is another Trump-controlled media conglomerate abusing its power to stomp out competition. This is a dangerous merger.”

She has also insisted that it would be a “massive mistake” for Bonta to drop the lawsuit.

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