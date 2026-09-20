Michael Rapaport Hits the Streets to Rally Against Mamdani: ‘Zohran the Moron Must Be Removed from Office’

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is renewing his call to have socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) removed from office and he is pondering a run for the office himself to achieve that goal.

The outspoken comedian and social media commentator told Fox News Zohran has been a disaster for New York City.

“Zohran the moron is the most divisive mayor in the history of this city by far,” he said, adding that, “He’s a two-bit con man.”

“His wife is an antisemite. His wife is a racist” as well as ‘a homophobic,’” Rapaport added.

The actor also said he is “absolutely considering running for mayor” and running against Mamdani in 2029.

Rappaport has been talking about facing down Mamdani for some time. Last December, for instance, he asserted that “I’m not playing games,” while explaining that he was looking at running against Mamdani in 2029.

“I will be running for Mayor of New York in a few years,” he said on his podcast at the time.

“I’m announcing this today, because in a couple of hours, Zohran the Moron will be stepping in as the Mayor of New York, and I’m not going to sit back and wait for what the fuck this bullshit artist, two-bit, con man is going to do. I am taking action,” he explained.

“I won’t be lying. I won’t be smiling. I won’t be selling you all kind of wolf tickets and bullshit,” the Beautiful Girls actor proclaimed. “That’s my speech. That is the platform I will be running on. My campaign will probably launch in the middle of 2028, 2029 will be mine.”

Rapaport insists that he is contemplating the campaign because he deeply cares about New York City and he is disgusted over what Mamdani is doing to the Big Apple.

“I know you guys think I’m playing,” Rapaport exclaimed. “I’m not playing.”

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