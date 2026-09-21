Alan Ritchson Says Trump’s Re-Election Caused Amazon to Nix a ‘Reacher’ Storyline About Slaughtering ‘White Supremacist Militia’

Actor Alan Ritchson has claimed that a season of Reacher had been greenlit before being canceled due to the election of President Donald Trump.

Ritchson made the claim in a post on Threads when he revealed that he almost adapted the 1998 Lee Child book Die Trying for a season on Amazon Prime. When a fan expressed disappointment that they did not adapt “the book where he kills his way through a white supremacist militia camp,” Ritchson suggested it failed due to the reelection of Trump without mentioning him by name.

“My favorite book,” wrote Ritchson. “Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got re-elected.”

Ritchson and Trump have been in a heated feud since July when the actor suggested that the president should “go to jail” due to the Epstein files.

“This is my f*cking politics, dude. I would f*cking railroad these f*ckers I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. Yeah, dude, two seconds. F*cking move out of the way. Get out of there. I don’t care what room they’re in, f*cking move. Like, give me the f*cking manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files,” he said.

“Don’t you want to see what’s in there, so that we can hold people accountable? These f*cking rapists! We’re just cool with it?” he continued, without directly naming Trump. “That b*tch has the keys to the nuclear—he’s all up into 13-year-olds. Dude, what? Go to jail. Go to jail,” he added.