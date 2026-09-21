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Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford, Dies at 27, Family Representative Says

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of
Monica Schipper/WireImage, via Getty
Breitbart News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at age 27, a family representative said.

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.

Model Cindy Crawford and son Presley Gerber attend the Fourth Annual Expedition Inspiration Take-A-Hike and Cross-Country-Fun-Run for Breast Cancer Research on October 9, 1999 at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California. ((Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an email Sunday night.

Gerber was a model and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

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