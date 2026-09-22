Bill Burr Says It Would Take ‘A F**king Bloodbath’ to Fix Societal Problems in the U.S.

Actor-comedian Bill Burr said it would take “a fucking bloodbath” in order to fix societal problems in the United States today, before fantasizing about the massacre being “like Braveheart,” with the only exception being that everyone involved would be “wearing Lululemon shit.”

“People don’t want to live in an oppressive, not free society, which is what we’re going towards,” Burr said during a recent podcast appearance, adding, “Just the amount of surveillance that they have on you and I, like, we’re not John Gotti — why are you watching?”

“They have this level of surveillance on us, not because of what we’re doing — or anybody watching — it’s because of what they’re doing, and what they’re about to do. And they know the reaction that’s going to happen,” the Old Dads star added.

“And they’ve never had an army big enough to stop a revolution,” Burr further claimed. “But if you know what everybody’s talking about, where they are at all times, you can just put out all these little fires.”

The King of Staten Island actor went on to say, “You don’t have to be a genius to figure out, like, why the fuck do you need to know that I just went to 7-Eleven and got a Big Gulp?”

After being asked, “What do you think it’s going to take for an actual change to happen?” Burr replied, “I don’t know, it would have to be a bloodbath. They’re not going to just give up.”

“It would be a fucking bloodbath,” the comedian reiterated, before laughing and quipping, “It would be like Braveheart, except everyone was wearing Lululemon shit when it was happening, if it would be going on now.”

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Burr’s assessment that the United States could be fixed through bloodshed is not surprising for those who are aware of the actor’s previous remarks.

In late 2024, Burr noted that he loved how health insurance CEOs were fearing for their lives following the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Last month, murder suspect Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal charges and admitted he shot Thompson.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.