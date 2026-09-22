Country Singer Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Beats Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic for Most Weeks at #1 on Billboard Chart

Country singer Ella Langley’s hit song, “Choosin’ Texas,” has officially broken the record the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 after being atop the Billboard chart for 23 weeks.

This week, Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” beat out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which had held the record for the longest-running number one song on Billboard Hot 100.

The song features a chorus with the lyrics, “She’s from Texas. I can tell by the way he’s two steppin’ ’round the room. And judgin’ by the smile that’s written on his face, there’s nothin’ I can do. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see a cowboy always finds a way to leave.”

“Drinkin’ Jack all by myself, he’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell,” the chorus of Langley’s hit song — about losing her man to a woman from Texas — adds.

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As Breitbart News reported, social media users were thrilled last week when “Choosin’ Texas” tied with “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” with many saying they hoped the country star would go on to break the record.

“Incredible, hope she gets the top spot,” one X user commented at the time.

“While half the country argues, America is still singing about choosing Texas,” conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman raved.

A third X user gushed over a “Country song about choosing Texas” doing “what almost no one thought possible.”

Others, however, argued that — while they enjoy the song — the tune has stayed at number one because much of the other music being released today is of poor quality.

“I’m a huge Ella Langley fan and I’m actually going to her concert this Friday, but I don’t understand how that song has been number one for so long,” one X user wrote in a Tuesday post.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.