Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Suits Up for Business in New York City

First Lady Melania Trump attended to business on Tuesday in New York City, looking sharp in a black suit with an extra-large lapel.

Arriving at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan alongside her husband, Mrs. Trump wore a black Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted suit with Christian Louboutin pumps and a white blouse.

The suit is nearly identical to the Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket she donned for her black-and-white official portrait as First Lady.

After attending the UN General Assembly, Mrs. Trump made her way to the St. Regis Hotel where she hosted the spouses of world leaders in promoting her Fostering the Future Together initiative. Her look paired well with the room’s gilded ornamentation and chandeliers, as well as blush table settings.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.