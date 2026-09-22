Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Suits Up for Business in New York City

First Lady Melania Trump attended to business on Tuesday in New York City, looking sharp in a black suit with an extra-large lapel.
Arriving at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan alongside her husband, Mrs. Trump wore a black Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted suit with Christian Louboutin pumps and a white blouse.
The suit is nearly identical to the Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket she donned for her black-and-white official portrait as First Lady.
After attending the UN General Assembly, Mrs. Trump made her way to the St. Regis Hotel where she hosted the spouses of world leaders in promoting her Fostering the Future Together initiative. Her look paired well with the room’s gilded ornamentation and chandeliers, as well as blush table settings.
US First Lady Melania Trump walks in a lobby during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump walks in a lobby during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) poses for a photo with spouses of world leaders at a press conference to announce the expansion of her “Fostering the Future Together” coalition in New York, on September 22, 2026. “Fostering the Future Together” aims to increase children’s access to education technology while promoting online safety. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year’s global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride the escalator as they arrive during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year’s global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
(L/R) US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as US First Lady Melania Trump looks on as they arrive during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ride an escalator as they arrive during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year’s global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a press conference to announce the expansion of her “Fostering the Future Together” coalition in New York, on September 22, 2026. “Fostering the Future Together” aims to increase children’s access to education technology while promoting online safety. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a press conference to announce the expansion of her “Fostering the Future Together” coalition in New York, on September 22, 2026. “Fostering the Future Together” aims to increase children’s access to education technology while promoting online safety. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to speak at a press conference to announce the expansion of her “Fostering the Future Together” coalition in New York, on September 22, 2026. “Fostering the Future Together” aims to increase children’s access to education technology while promoting online safety. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a press conference to announce the expansion of her “Fostering the Future Together” coalition in New York, on September 22, 2026. “Fostering the Future Together” aims to increase children’s access to education technology while promoting online safety. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to speak at a press conference to announce the expansion of her “Fostering the Future Together” coalition in New York, on September 22, 2026. “Fostering the Future Together” aims to increase children’s access to education technology while promoting online safety. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a press conference to announce the expansion of her “Fostering the Future Together” coalition in New York, on September 22, 2026. “Fostering the Future Together” aims to increase children’s access to education technology while promoting online safety. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year’s global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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