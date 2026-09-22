Hayden Panettiere’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for the late actress Hayden Panettiere was disclosed Tuesday.

Page Six details the 36-year-old died of the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, methocarbamol and Quetiapine, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed to the outlet.

“On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1:51 PM, a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville,” the statement from the Coroner’s Office as seen by Page Six laid out.

“First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest.”

EMS initiated advanced cardiac life support measures, but resuscitation efforts were reported to be unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at 2:32pm.

“Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying,” the statement continued. “At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

No further details from the autopsy report of the onetime child star have been publicly disclosed.

Asked for comment on the coroner’s report, Kasey Kitchen, a publicist for the family, told the Associated Press that “the investigation is still ongoing and the case is complex.”

As Breitbart News reported, Panettiere was one of the many stars who graced the Scream franchise.

Panettiere’s death came several months after she released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she detailed the many struggles that plagued her going back to childhood.

More to come…