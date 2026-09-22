HBO Host John Oliver Gushes Over Admitted Murderer Luigi Mangione: ‘Luigi Is Hot’

Left-wing HBO late-night host John Oliver is justifying the outrageous love leftists have for admitted murderer Luigi Mangione, saying anger over UnitedHealthcare’s policies might excuse the devotion liberals show for the killer.

Oliver addressed the matter during his Last Week Tonight broadcast on Sunday, speaking about Mangione, who pleaded guilty to the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson on the streets of New York City in 2024.

But as far as Oliver is concerned, Mangione can’t be “completely condemned” not only because he is an attractive guy, but because people have righteous anger at UnitedHelathcare over its insurance business practices. During his show, Oliver justified the love for the murderer and said, “But it’s not just that Luigi was handsome. One reason many found it hard to completely condemn the murder is that so many Americans are furious with UnitedHealthcare.”

As long as liberals are mad, it is apparently OK to murder someone in obeisance to that anger.

“The very fact that one company controls so much of America’s healthcare is what makes it so infuriating when you see just how bad people’s experiences with it can be,” he added, noting that “telling UnitedHealthcare to go fuck itself has become an entire genre of internet video,” Oliver continued in his efforts to wave away any moral concern over the shocking murder.

Oliver went on to say the company often denies coverage and its policies mean that “having insurance sure looks an awful lot like not having it.”

“Because if you are paying premiums but still having to take up a collection for medical equipment then what exactly is your insurance for? They’re just sending you mail you don’t want to open and forcing you to have phone calls that make you angry,” the British-born comedian added.

“And far too often, United’s denials can seem to be completely at odds with medical advice patients are getting,” he continued. He then highlighted the case of one woman with cervical cancer, whose proton therapy treatment, advised by six individual oncologists, was denied by the insurance company because it didn’t meet its criteria for the “standard of care.”

Oliver cited other anecdotal examples of the company denying claims or causing treatment or medicine costs to soar, and concluded that “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say that at the very least, UnitedHealth Group should not be allowed to exist.”

He also called for the U.S. to institute universal healthcare, like that in Canada where patients are simply euthanized when the government-run healthcare system finds it inconvenient to care for them.

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