Nolte: Trump-Hating ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Bombs Again at Box Office

Trump-deranged Reacher star Alan Ritchson has delivered his second box office bomb of the year with something called Runner.

A site called Mandatory reported:

This is the second time in 2026 that a Ritchson-led theatrical film has underperformed. Earlier, his dialogue-light revenge thriller, Motor City, opened domestically against a $30 million budget and managed only a few million dollars at the box office before shifting to digital platforms. That film, too, drew respectable reviews but simply could not get moviegoers into seats. All in all, the gap between his streaming pull and his theatrical numbers is becoming a recurring theme in his career this year.

Despite debuting in over 2,500 theaters on the weekend of September 11, Runner tripped, fell, squirmed and died with a measly $6 million opening. The following weekend, Runner earned a laughable $3 million.

Overseas, Runner landed in hundreds of theaters but has so far grossed just $1.2 million.

Just a couple of months ago, Mr. Box Office Poison delivered Motor City, which crashed and burned with just a $3 million total gross after a wide release in 1,600 theaters.

Both Motor City and Runner earned good reviews, especially for the action genre, so no one can blame that.

Both Motor City and Runner had sizable budgets, $30 million and $40 million, respectively. Oh, and that doesn’t include their promotion budgets.

How would you like to be the dumbass companies that are spending tens of millions while their arrogant, big-mouthed star runs around the country sucking up to the elite communists in Hollywood instead of creating and sustaining his fan base?

Just this week, Ritchson was out trashing President Trump and his fans.

But that wasn’t the first time. This is from July: “This is my f*cking politics, dude. I would f*cking railroad these f*ckers! I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. Yeah, dude, two seconds,” Ritchson said the same month Motor City was released. “F*cking move out of the way. Get out of there. I don’t care what room they’re in, bitch, move. Like, give me the f*cking manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files.”

He wasn’t done, though. “Don’t you want to see what’s in there, so that we can hold people accountable? These f*cking rapists! We’re just cool with it? That b*tch has the keys to the nuclear—he’s all up into 13-year-olds. Dude, what? Go to jail. Go to jail,” he added.

He’s spreading lies and disinformation. It’s like he’s eager to win a contest as the world’s biggest liar but not at all eager to promote his big screen movies to the men who 1) love action movies and 2) support Trump.

What’s more, he appears to openly resent his likely audience and is determined to alienate them.

Why, then, is he bothering to make action movies? Why doesn’t he play to his audience by playing a gay, drug-addicted hustler desperately in love with a transsexual who supports Palestine?

His woke cuckery undermines the tough guy image necessary to be seen as a true action star. I’ve never seen a guy with so much promise undermined so quickly by his own narcissism.