Rosie O’Donnell to Release Epstein Victims Interview Series After ABC Rejected Her Segment on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Rosie O’Donnell says ABC turned down her pitch to air a segment featuring victims of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during her week as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The comedian further revealed that she plans on having a sit-down interview series with the women, adding that she is still unsure about “whether that’s in one full documentary to be released on a streaming service or whether it’s something we put on YouTube.”

“My idea for the last night was to do the Epstein reveal, and they said that they were certain that could not happen,” O’Donnell said during a recent appearance on the Jann Arden Podcast. “So, I said, ‘Well, then I’m going to do it myself.'”

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While the segment never aired on ABC, O’Donnell later took to social media — as she typically does — to share a video of her meeting with the women, whom she joined in singing a rendition of Helen Reddy’s 1972 feminist anthem, “I Am Woman.”

As Breitbart News reported, the comedian — who was also seen speaking to Epstein’s victims in the footage — told the women, “I’m sorry that our country is so fucked up.”

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O’Donnell, who posted the video to her Instagram account on September 3, also captioned her post by attacking U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, whom she described as “corrupt.”

The 64-year-old also told the Jann Arden Podcast that the video led her fans to believe she shot a “documentary” with Epstein’s victims.

“In a few hours, two hours, we shot the whole thing, and then people said, ‘Where’s the rest of it? We want to see the documentary.’ I’m like, ‘It wasn’t a documentary. It was something we just did in three minutes,'” O’Donnell said.

“But now, I’m talking to some people that I will do a segment on each of those women, an up close and personal, and we’ll tell each of their stories, eight of them,” she added.

The Sleepless in Seattle actress then said that she remains unsure if the content will be published as a “full documentary to be released on a streaming service,” or just “something we put on YouTube,” or social media.

Elsewhere in the discussion, O’Donnell hurled an insult at Trump supporters, whom she described as “people who are not intellectually capable of understanding what’s happening.”

“They have a very low degree of literacy,” podcast host and Canadian singer Jann Arden chimed in, before noting that her co-host, Caitlin Green, recently asserted that the president’s supporters have been “radicalized by their iPads.”

Arden went on to pontificate by claiming Trump supporters are “just sitting there, and reading this bullshit.”