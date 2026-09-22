‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Attacks ‘Cowardly’ Tom Selleck for Saying He Doesn’t Want to Alienate Half His Audience: ‘All Entertainment Is Political’

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany attacked “cowardly” Tom Selleck for saying he doesn’t want to alienate half his audience. “All entertainment is political,” the She-Hulk star said.

“Artists are like mirrors to the world, to society,” Maslany told Mehdi Hasan during a Monday appearance on the Zeteo podcast. “We have to name things — it’s, like, such an important, intrinsic part of our job.”

Hasan the noted, “There is a counterargument — especially from artists and celebrities.”

“I was just watching Tom Selleck, the legendary TV actor, Magnum, P.I., he was on CNN,” the journalist recalled. “Somebody asked him about: ‘You don’t speak out about Trump.'”

“The interviewer asked him, ‘You’re not one of these celebs who’s slammed Trump.’ And he said, ‘Look, I don’t dabble in politics because I don’t understand why you want to piss off half the country if your job is entertaining the country,'” Hasan added.

“And Michael Jordan said, ‘Republicans buy shoes, too’ — what is your response to that argument?” he asked, to which Maslany replied by arguing, “But, all of it is political, like, everything is political.”

The Orphan Black star went on to insist, “All entertainment is political, because it has a viewpoint, and it has a perspective. It has visual representation of the world we live in or the kinds of things that are funny or acceptable.”

“There’s no disconnect, in my mind,” Maslany continued. “And, to me, those are two very rich men who stand to lose a lot if they stand up for something.”

“Art should destabilize people, too,” the Perry Mason actress added, before mocking the Magnum, P.I. series — on which Selleck portrayed Thomas Magnum.

“I mean, I’m not thinking Tom Selleck is going, like, ‘Magnum, P.I. should…'” Maslany continued, before pausing to laugh, then added, “‘really, really disturb people on a core level.'”

“But, like, art moves people,” she declared. “Whether that’s in, like, a shock way, a laughter way, all of it. It’s a communication with the world.”

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Hasan then chimed in, saying, “You can’t ward it off or separate it,” to which Maslany replied, “No, 100 percent not.”

“It’s such a bizarre mentality. It’s so cowardly,” the actress added of fellow celebrities like Tom Selleck and Michael Jordan.

Elsewhere in their discussion, Maslany told Hasan that she is “totally against” the Paramount merger due to her suspicion that it will be “limiting the kinds of voices we can hear from” in entertainment — an ironic assertion, given that the industry is dominated by the left.

“It’s going to make all the output that we have, any content that we create, go through a filter of this sort of conservative ideology or be gatekept in a way that we can’t make shows that say anything about the current administration, even in a veiled way,” she said.

“I’ve heard of shows being cancelled for that very reason,” Maslany added. “It’s also just, like, limiting, limiting, limiting, like, the kinds of voices we can hear from. All of that. All of that stuff.”