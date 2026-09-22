Watch: Pregnant English Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock Delivers ‘Breast Milk’ Surprise at London Fashion Week

Pregnant English singer and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock soaked the crowd and her fellow models at London Fashion Week 2026 when she appeared on the runway Monday while squirting milky liquid from her bra.

The Mirror reports the former Little Mix singer, 34, is expecting her third child and stepped out in a white bralette and skirt as part of fashion house Di Petsa’s quirky Holy Milk show.

The outlet notes there were audible gasps from the crowd when she stood on the runway with liquid representing breast milk spraying from two concealed jets onto the faces of two models sitting at her feet.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock also had painted-on tears dripping down her face to finish the show and wore a gold necklace with mismatched earrings.

The British girl group star told her Instagram followers – of which she has 9.3 million – it was “probably the most empowered I’ve ever felt.”

She said after the show: “When the milk came out, I was like: ‘Yes!’ I think the way that this show just celebrated motherhood and nurturement was just something so beautiful.

“And sometimes I feel like we shy away. When we’re pregnant, it’s not really something that’s celebrated in fashion. So to be able to be a part of a show as special as this is amazing. Incredible.”

She acknowledged the surreal moment wouldn’t appeal to everyone.

“But maybe that’s the point,” she further wrote on Instagram. “Women have spent generations being told what we can and cannot do with our bodies. I’m not interested in adding another rule.

“My body is not something to be ashamed of because it is changing; it’s not less beautiful because it is carrying life. And it does not stop belonging to me because I am becoming a mother.

“I felt powerful. I felt free. I felt completely, unapologetically WOMAN.”

In a press release, the Greek design house Di Petsa explained the inspiration behind the look and the fake milk spraying.

“Among the presentation’s defining pieces is a sculptural lactating bra, which releases streams of milk during the performance,” it read.

“The piece creates a striking commentary on motherhood, the body and care as spectacle, placing an intimate act within the highly constructed world of the fashion runway.”