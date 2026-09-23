Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Does Givenchy Power Dressing for Wall St.

First Lady Melania Trump harkened back to 1980’s power dressing in a pinstripe suit for a visit to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
To ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, announcing her latest female-led business initiative, Imperia, Mrs. Trump channeled the power suits of 1980’s Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani in a dark navy double-breasted pinstripe wool blazer from Givenchy with a matching pencil midi skirt.
The blazer retails for $3,550, while the skirt goes for $1,700. Mrs. Trump paired the suit with a white cotton shirt and black calf leather pointed-toe pumps from Manolo Blahnik, retailing for $895.
US First Lady Melania Trump walks with NYSE Group President Lynn Martin (R) as she arrives before ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before rining the opening bell in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before rining the opening bell in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump signs the guest book before ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump waves after ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
(L/R) NYSE Group President Lynn Martin looks on as US First Lady Melania Trump signs the guest book before ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump, alongside NYSE Group President Lynn Martin (R) and President and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Lisa Su (L), rings the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) arrives before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before rining the opening bell in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives before ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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