Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Does Givenchy Power Dressing for Wall St.

First Lady Melania Trump harkened back to 1980’s power dressing in a pinstripe suit for a visit to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

To ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, announcing her latest female-led business initiative, Imperia, Mrs. Trump channeled the power suits of 1980’s Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani in a dark navy double-breasted pinstripe wool blazer from Givenchy with a matching pencil midi skirt.

The blazer retails for $3,550, while the skirt goes for $1,700. Mrs. Trump paired the suit with a white cotton shirt and black calf leather pointed-toe pumps from Manolo Blahnik, retailing for $895.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.