Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years for New York Sex Crime

After an overturned conviction and two retrials, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced again on Wednesday — this time, to 15 years on a New York sex crime conviction — more than six years after his first sentencing in March 2020.

The sentencing came down in a retrial on Wednesday, more than a year after a jury found the former Hollywood mogul guilty of sexually assaulting one-time TV production assistant, Miriam Haley, according to a report by NBC News.

Weinstein — who pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual act and denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex — reportedly appeared in the downtown Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair with his hands cuffed to his seat.

“It is a life sentence for me,” Haley told the courtroom in a victim impact statement, adding that Weinstein’s abuse of “his position and power” caused a “devastating effect on my life and security.”

Weinstein also addressed the court to apologize to “anyone I may have hurt by my actions,” while maintaining that he still denies the allegations against him.

“I am not a perfect person, but I am a person who has made mistakes,” the 74-year-old said, adding, “I am not a violent man.”

In a March jailhouse interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein asserted, “I will be proven innocent. That I promise you.”

Before handing down the sentence on Wednesday, Judge Curtis Farber reportedly told Weinstein, “You took what you wanted by force, and you have never accepted responsibility.”

The judge added that the former entertainment industry kingmaker’s 15-year sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release and a requirement that he register as a sex offender.

As Breitbart News reported, Weinstein initially faced up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting Haley at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. He has already served more than six years as his case has cycled again and again through the criminal justice system.

After New York’s highest court erased past guilty verdicts in 2024, ruling that Weinstein was prejudiced by testimony from other women whose allegations weren’t part of the case, the former Hollywood mogul was tried for a second time last year, and was again convicted of first-degree criminal sex act for assaulting Haley.

But the jury acquitted Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on another woman, Kaja Sokola, and could not reach a verdict on a rape charge involving aspiring actress, Jessica Mann.

Manhattan prosecutors ended up dropping the rape charge in June, after another retrial ended in a hung jury, with Mann saying she could not bear to testify again.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is awaiting resentencing in a separate case in Los Angeles after a California appeals court threw out his original 16-year sentence while upholding a 2022 conviction that involved rape and two counts of sexual assault related to a 2013 assault of an Italian actor and model.

The ailing Oscar-winning Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love producer is currently being held at a medical unit for jail inmates at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

As Breitbart News reported in July, Weinstein was recovering after suffering heart failure while behind bars at Rikers Island in New York City.

Weinstein has experienced several health scares while behind bars over the past few years, with one previous incident involving double pneumonia and a leukemia diagnosis.