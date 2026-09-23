Like 99.95 percent of Americans, I don’t watch CNN. There’s no reason. We all know what’s happening on CNN 24/7: the basement-rated outlet is shamelessly spreading every hoax, every lie, and every hate campaign it can on behalf of the far-left. Besides its dishonesty, the corporate-funded super PAC for the Democrat Party CNN’s biggest sin is its predictability, which makes it duller than NPR.

So, when, like all Normal People, when I read “Kara Swisher Says She’s Leaving CNN Now That Settlement Clears Way For Paramount-WBD Merger,” I can only wonder: Who is Kara Swisher?

Apparently, she’s been with CNNLOL for years without ever managing to break out in any way.

But now that David Ellison is about to merge his Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that includes CNN, a deal that might create less of this…

…Kara Swisher is headed for the door and taking her trans-stripper name with her:

On her Pivot podcast with Scott Galloway, posted on Tuesday, Swisher said that she has “asked my agent to get me out of my contract. It ends December 31, so it’s only a few months, right? I just can’t. … I was trying to figure out ways I could work with them in some like licensing way, but then I thought, ‘F— these guys! I don’t want to work for them. I just don’t.”

She’s quitting as though anyone cares that she’s quitting, as though David Ellison and Bari Weiss, who have already waved bye-bye-so-long-I-metcha to Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, John Dickerson, and a dozen or so other serial liars, will be all Ohnoes, not Karen Switcher!

Okay, buh-bye.

Enjoy your snit.

RELATED: President Trump Wonders If CNN Will Change — “It’s Hard to Straighten Garbage Out”

Whoever you are.

P.S. Want a good laugh? Aging nepo-baby Anderson Cooper just quit 60 Minutes because he didn’t want to work for Bari Weiss.

Well, guess who’s about to be in charge of CNN…? Glorious.