Like 99.95 percent of Americans, I don’t watch CNN. There’s no reason. We all know what’s happening on CNN 24/7: the basement-rated outlet is shamelessly spreading every hoax, every lie, and every hate campaign it can on behalf of the far-left. Besides its dishonesty, the corporate-funded super PAC for the Democrat Party CNN’s biggest sin is its predictability, which makes it duller than NPR.
So, when, like all Normal People, when I read “Kara Swisher Says She’s Leaving CNN Now That Settlement Clears Way For Paramount-WBD Merger,” I can only wonder: Who is Kara Swisher?
Apparently, she’s been with CNNLOL for years without ever managing to break out in any way.
But now that David Ellison is about to merge his Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that includes CNN, a deal that might create less of this…
- The ‘Modern-day Lynching’ of Black People Hoax
- Natalie Harp ‘Jumped Into the Trunk’ of a ‘Car’ Hoax
- Pete Hegseth Bought Millions In Lobster for Himself Hoax
- Zohran Mamdani Was Target of Terror Attack Hoax
- Trump ‘Quietly’ Withdraws National Guard Hoax
- Only 14% of Deportees are Criminals Hoax
- Canadian Mass Shooter Was ‘Female’ Hoax
- ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Trump Didn’t Expect Iran to Block Strait of Hormuz
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Threatened Pope Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
…Kara Swisher is headed for the door and taking her trans-stripper name with her:
On her Pivot podcast with Scott Galloway, posted on Tuesday, Swisher said that she has “asked my agent to get me out of my contract. It ends December 31, so it’s only a few months, right? I just can’t. … I was trying to figure out ways I could work with them in some like licensing way, but then I thought, ‘F— these guys! I don’t want to work for them. I just don’t.”
She’s quitting as though anyone cares that she’s quitting, as though David Ellison and Bari Weiss, who have already waved bye-bye-so-long-I-metcha to Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, John Dickerson, and a dozen or so other serial liars, will be all Ohnoes, not Karen Switcher!
Okay, buh-bye.
Enjoy your snit.
RELATED: President Trump Wonders If CNN Will Change — “It’s Hard to Straighten Garbage Out”
Whoever you are.
P.S. Want a good laugh? Aging nepo-baby Anderson Cooper just quit 60 Minutes because he didn’t want to work for Bari Weiss.
Well, guess who’s about to be in charge of CNN…? Glorious.
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