Bill Burr Falsely Claims Illegal Immigrants Don’t Drive Up Housing Prices, Says ICE ‘Eventually’ Going to Detain Pro-ICE Americans

Left-wing comedian Bill Burr is claiming President Donald Trump and Republicans will eventually put MAGA fans and white Americans in the ICE vans to get rid of them. The Social Reckoning star also falsely claimed illegal migrants don’t drive up the cost of housing.

The acerbic comedian sat down with Rolling Stone magazine this week to unload on conservatives, ICE, and Trump voters and doled out several wild conspiracy theories in a nearly hour-long interview.

Early in the interview he claimed that the feelings Americans have for each other have changed since he first got in the comedy business.

“I mean, just touring as a comic, how much I’ve seen it change. It used to be like we hated the Russians,” he said at the outset.

“Now it’s like Texas hates California, California hates Texas, these people hate Florida, somebody hates New York. It’s like, guys, same teams. We’re on the same teams here. How would this help you?” he asked aloud.

He then went into his proclamation that Trump and ICE will eventually start arresting white Republican voters.

“I was talking about that ice stuff on stage and I was going talking about my people, white people. It’s like we’re not nearly upset as we need to be because we don’t see ourselves going into the van,” he said of the ICE raids.

“And I go, ‘Who do you think’s going in the van next?’ And this guy in the crowd, he’s like, ‘Liberals.’ I go, ‘Did you just say liberals?’ Dude, you’re literally talking about half of your team,'” he insisted.

“They’re going to work their way back to you. Eventually, you guys will be. These people, they think they’re in the group. They think they’re going to get under the mountain or get on the spaceship. It’s like you’re not. They’re using you,” Burr exclaimed.

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Later in the interview Burr indulged several other far-left conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that illegal migrants don’t drive up the cost of housing.

First, he smeared data centers and claimed they only exist to “monitor us.”

“Yeah, we’re all, I don’t, I don’t know what they plan on doing with us, but I think it has to do with Alligator Alcatraz. I think eventually, or those data centers,” he insisted. “There’s something like all of that, that they need. Those giant things are for, to monitor us.”

“It’s really creepy. And I’m, I’m very excited about all of these towns that have pushed back against ICE and these data centers and all of that because they are not good for anybody, anybody,” he added.

He then claimed that illegals don’t drive up the cost of housing.

“Listen, the reason why, you know, people can’t afford a house is not because of some illegal immigrant who’s making less than minimum wage. I mean, that is basic math. Okay? And there’s a finite amount of money. Okay? So, if one person is taking 90% of it, eventually, you know, people have to live under a bridge,” he said.

But economists have repeatedly found that the presence of illegal migrants does drive up the cost of housing. A Federal Reserve study from early this year noted that “each 1% increase in unauthorized workers corresponded with about a 2.2% rise in home prices and a 1.4% increase in rents.,” Fox Business Network reported. Even left-wing PolitiFact admits that large concentrations of illegal migrants drive up the cost of housing.

In another segment, Burr made the bizarre claim that Walmart owns the Schwinn bicycle company. Walmart, though, only retails the bikes. Schwinn is actually owned by the Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings, which acquired the brad by gobbling up Dorel Sports in 2022.

Still, he was very much on target when the Rolling Stone host tried to attack conservatives for their disgust over wokeness.

The host said all woke really is, is “common consideration.” But Burr immediately pushed back on that over simplification of what woke turned into, and said, “but the toxic left took control of it and informed the toxic right of this is what this is,” he said contradicting the RS hosts simple-minded explanation.

“Because woke then got into the post Me Too thing where it became like this McCarthyism where it wasn’t, let’s go after these bad guys,” Burr continued.

“It then morphed into, I don’t like what you’re talking about in your act, so maybe you need a little timeout,” he said of the fascist left’s pogroms to destroy “wrong think.”

“My favorite thing was there was our people calling themselves woke,” Burr continued “They bestowed it on themselves. Why? Because you say so? And then it really became insufferable.”

“So, people on the right, their reaction to woke shit is the white left’s definition of it, which was insufferable,” he concluded.

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