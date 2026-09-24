Convicted Theranos Scammer Elizabeth Holmes Claims ‘I Don’t Have Anything to Hide’ in ‘You Can See Everything’ Traile

(UPI) — A24 has released an official trailer for the new documentary You Can See Everything.

The studio shared a preview of the film Wednesday featuring Nathan Fielder, the actor and comedian behind Nathan for You and The Rehearsal.

You Can See Everything sees Fielder, 43, temporarily move in with disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted in 2022 on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy for her role in the fraudulent Silicon Valley startup.

The nearly three-hour documentary opens 34 days before Holmes, now 42, started her 11-year prison sentence in May 2023.

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“What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss,” an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Fielder is seen living with Holmes, her husband, hotel heir Billy Evans, and their two children, as the film crew documents the family’s every move.

At one point, Fielder asks Holmes, “You really feel you did nothing wrong?,” to which she responds, “I do not.” In another scene, Holmes tells Fielder it took her “a really long time to be okay with letting someone see me cry,” before a single tear runs down her cheek.

You Can See Everything is co-directed by Fielder and Lance Oppenheim (Ren Faire). The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this month and will release in theaters Oct. 16.