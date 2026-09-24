Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Pays Subtle Nod to Chinese Tradition in McQueen Suit

First Lady Melania Trump paid a subtle nod to Chinese tradition while hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the White House for a state visit on Thursday.

Styled by her fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump wore a single-breasted, black wool mohair light tweed jacket from Alexander McQueen. The jacket features the London label’s signature asymmetric closure — loosely mimicking the overlapping Mandarin collar made famous by China’s Qing dynasty.

Mrs. Trump paired the jacket with a matching light tweed skirt and black velour Pigalle Follies pumps from Christian Louboutin.

While the McQueen jacket retails for nearly $3,000, the skirt goes for $1,490. The Louboutin stilettos can only be found on second-hand sites like TheRealReal or Poshmark, ranging from $356 to $795.