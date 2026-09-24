Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Pays Subtle Nod to Chinese Tradition in McQueen Suit

First Lady Melania Trump paid a subtle nod to Chinese tradition while hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the White House for a state visit on Thursday.
Styled by her fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump wore a single-breasted, black wool mohair light tweed jacket from Alexander McQueen. The jacket features the London label’s signature asymmetric closure — loosely mimicking the overlapping Mandarin collar made famous by China’s Qing dynasty.
Mrs. Trump paired the jacket with a matching light tweed skirt and black velour Pigalle Follies pumps from Christian Louboutin.
While the McQueen jacket retails for nearly $3,000, the skirt goes for $1,490. The Louboutin stilettos can only be found on second-hand sites like TheRealReal or Poshmark, ranging from $356 to $795.
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a greeting ceremony for a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to greet Xi Jinping, China’s president, and Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, not pictured, during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk to greet President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: President of China Xi Jinping (2nd-L) and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (L) greet U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (R) during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan upon their arrival to the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet China’s President Xi Jinping at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk to greet President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (2L) and U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) welcome President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (R) during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: President of China Xi Jinping (2nd-L) and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (L) greet U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (R) during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: President of China Xi Jinping (2nd-L) and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (L) greet U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (R) during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan upon their arrival to the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan upon their arrival to the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-R) and first lady Melania Trump (R) escort President of China Xi Jinping (2nd-L) and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (L) into the White House during an arrival ceremony on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk out to greet China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan before their arrival to the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a greeting ceremony for a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (2R) and U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) walk with President of China Xi Jinping (R) and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (2L) during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk to greet President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: First lady of China Peng Liyuan, U.S. first lady Melania Trump, President of China Xi Jinping, and U.S. President Donald Trump stand for their country’s National Anthems during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) look on as China’s President Xi Jinping (C) delivers remarks in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks alongside China’s President Xi Jinping, US First Lady Melania Trump, and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a greeting ceremony for a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan upon their arrival to the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet China’s President Xi Jinping at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan upon their arrival to the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk to greet President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-R) and first lady Melania Trump (R) escort President of China Xi Jinping (2nd-L) and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (L) into the White House during an arrival ceremony on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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