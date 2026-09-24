Users Crush Disney, Hulu for Raising Prices Again: ‘Producing Dogs**t Content and Making You Pay Double for It’

Disney has announced that it is raising is prices for its ad-free streaming service Disney+ once again, effective immediately.

The no-ad service is now going from$18.99 a month to $21,49, Bloomberg reports.

A recent look at streaming costs shows that providers have raised prices at a far higher rate than cable services did during the heyday of TV.

Streaming prices have risen “three times as much as inflation,” The Hollywood Reporter reported, with Apple TV tripling its price from its low launch of $4.99 per month in 2019. Then there’s Disney+, which launched at $6.99 per month, but now charges $11.99 per month for a subscription with ad interruptions. Only HBO Max kept a relatively similar price point to when it first launched in 2020.

Customers have taken to social media to voice their frustration at the latest rate hike, which seems to have cropped up every year over the last few years.

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