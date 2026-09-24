Transgender actor Elliot Page was among the celebrities protesting Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York City on Thursday, while actresses Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were detained by police.

Video footage posted to social media shows Elliot Page, Susan Sarandon, and Chelsea Manning among dissidents blocking a road outside of the United Nations headquarters in New York City while protesting Netanyahu’s visit.

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Actresses Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder, meanwhile, were detained by police during Thursday’s demonstration against the Israeli Prime Minister.

Photos of the actors being led away from protests in cuffs went viral on social media before Netanyahu, who was set to speak at the U.N. General Assembly, began delivering his remarks.

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It remains unclear whether Sarandon and Einbinder were arrested or simply detained, according to a report by Variety.

“Where were you when the Iranian tyrants butchered and maimed tens of thousands of unarmed Iranian civilians?” Netanyahu asked of the delegates who had walked out on his speech, the New York Times reported.

Israel’s Prime Minister further accused the absent delegates and those chanting against him outside of being “phony human rights protesters.”

Later in his speech, Netanyahu blasted Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and far-left online streamer Hasan Piker.

WATCH — Mamdani Gives Pen Used to Sign 9/11 Remembrance Order to Lawyer Who Represented Al Qaeda Terrorist:

As for the detained actresses, both have been outspoken about their stance on the war in Gaza, which began after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

In 2024, Sarandon joined anti-Israel protesters assembled outside of Columbia University, where dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were encamped, even after more than a hundred protesters had been arrested the day before.

The Thelma & Louise star also claimed at the Venice Film Festival in September that her career had been negatively affected due to her speaking out.

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still,” Sarandon said. “But that’s the power structure. I think within the people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome.”

For her part, Einbinder told Cannes, “The cost of not speaking is higher,” adding, “There is a greater toll in not speaking, and you just gotta have your priorities straight.”

“I am under no impression that my one small career could ever measure up in comparison to even one human life,” she added. “So, you know, it’s an obligation and I will always do it.”