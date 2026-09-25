Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium Shows Canceled Due to Impending Storm

British pop star Ed Sheeran’s upcoming Friday and Saturday concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, were canceled with the tour promoter citing an impending bad weather.

“Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium,” Messina Touring Group wrote in a Friday statement.

“The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority,” the concert promotion company continued, adding that “refunds are available now at the point of purchase” and “ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.”

The impending nor’easter — a powerful storm along the East Coast — is expected to bring “strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain” to the area as it makes its way up the East Coast through Sunday, the New York Times reported.

The festivals All Things Go and Global Citizen — which were set to take place this weekend in New York City — were also canceled on Friday due to the strong storm lingering offshore, expected to slam into the city in the coming days.

News of the canceled concerts come weeks after Sheeran was in the headlines due to controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore, who was booted as the British pop singer’s opening act following an anti-Israel tirade on stage.

Sheeran, however, insisted that dropping Macklemore — who was scheduled to play eight more shows with the “Shape of You” singer in the U.S. before he was axed — had been “the promoter’s decision,” not his.

Nonetheless, anti-Israel protesters had planned to gather outside Sheeran’s concert at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.