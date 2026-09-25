Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Très Chic for U.S.-China State Dinner in YSL Bow Blouse, D&G Tuxedo Pants

First Lady Melania Trump took the crown as chicest in the room at the United States-China State Dinner on Thursday evening, wearing top European fashion houses for the occasion.

Mrs. Trump, alongside her husband, hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, First Lady of China Peng Liyuan, for the state dinner, appropriately held in the East Room of the White House.

For the dinner, Mrs. Trump chose a cotton poplin blouse from Saint Laurent featuring an oversized bow detail and Dolce & Gabbana cigarette silhouette trousers made of floral brocade. Mrs. Trump tied the two together with a silk satin cummerbund, also from Dolce & Gabbana.

The Saint Laurent blouse retails for $2,300, while the Dolce & Gabbana trousers go for $1,945 and the cummerbund retails for about $795. Mrs. Trump wore limited-edition Christian Louboutin black velour Pigalle Follies pumps, which she wore earlier in the day with an Alexander McQueen suit.

Mrs. Trump led preparations for the state dinner, including the menu, blending traditional American ingredients with Chinese influences. The toast, for instance, began with Schramsberg “Blanc De Noir” which honored former President Richard Nixon’s “Toast to Peace” with then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing, China, in 1972.

For the tables, Mrs. Trump chose red linens adorned with dahlias and ranunculus, signifying red’s historical significance in Chinese tradition.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.