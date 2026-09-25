Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Très Chic for U.S.-China State Dinner in YSL Bow Blouse, D&G Tuxedo Pants

First Lady Melania Trump took the crown as chicest in the room at the United States-China State Dinner on Thursday evening, wearing top European fashion houses for the occasion.
Mrs. Trump, alongside her husband, hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, First Lady of China Peng Liyuan, for the state dinner, appropriately held in the East Room of the White House.
For the dinner, Mrs. Trump chose a cotton poplin blouse from Saint Laurent featuring an oversized bow detail and Dolce & Gabbana cigarette silhouette trousers made of floral brocade. Mrs. Trump tied the two together with a silk satin cummerbund, also from Dolce & Gabbana.
The Saint Laurent blouse retails for $2,300, while the Dolce & Gabbana trousers go for $1,945 and the cummerbund retails for about $795. Mrs. Trump wore limited-edition Christian Louboutin black velour Pigalle Follies pumps, which she wore earlier in the day with an Alexander McQueen suit.
Mrs. Trump led preparations for the state dinner, including the menu, blending traditional American ingredients with Chinese influences. The toast, for instance, began with Schramsberg “Blanc De Noir” which honored former President Richard Nixon’s “Toast to Peace” with then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing, China, in 1972.
For the tables, Mrs. Trump chose red linens adorned with dahlias and ranunculus, signifying red’s historical significance in Chinese tradition.
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(From L) China’s First lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
(From L) China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(From L) China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of China’s President Xi Jinping and China’s First lady Peng Liyuan on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
(From L) China’s First lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of China’s President Xi Jinping and China’s First lady Peng Liyuan on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait to greet Xi Jinping, China’s president, and Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, not pictured, during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait to greet Xi Jinping, China’s president, and Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, not pictured, during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(From L) China’s First lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait to greet Xi Jinping, China’s president, and Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, not pictured, during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg
(From L) China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US First Lady Melania Trump, and US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg
(From L) China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Xi Jinping, China’s president, from left, Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait to greet Xi Jinping, China’s president, and Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, not pictured, during an arrival ceremony at the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a trade truce until early 2027, with neither ready to upend relations between the world’s biggest economies even as tensions persist over rare earths, technology curbs and Taiwan. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(From L) China’s First lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
(From L) China’s First lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. President Xi is on a State visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan before a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan before a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan before a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of “strategic stability” between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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