First Lady Melania Trump chose an American military-inspired look to host Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan, for tea in the Red Room of the White House.

To send off the Chinese leader, Mrs. Trump chose an Annabeth Grain de Poudre jacket in Icon Navy from Ralph Lauren with matching flared trousers. The jacket retails for $1,950.

Mrs. Trump paired the jacket and trousers with a matching navy leather belt and navy suede Manolo Blahniks. Mrs. Trump’s stilettos retail for $895.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.