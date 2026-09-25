First Lady Melania Trump chose an American military-inspired look to host Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan, for tea in the Red Room of the White House.
To send off the Chinese leader, Mrs. Trump chose an Annabeth Grain de Poudre jacket in Icon Navy from Ralph Lauren with matching flared trousers. The jacket retails for $1,950.
Mrs. Trump paired the jacket and trousers with a matching navy leather belt and navy suede Manolo Blahniks. Mrs. Trump’s stilettos retail for $895.
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: First lady of China Peng Liyuan (L) and U.S. first lady Melania Trump attend a tea ceremony in the Red Room of the White House on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi at the White House for tea before the two leaders visit the National Archives as Xi concludes his three-day state visit to Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) First lady of China Peng Liyuan, President of China Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for photos as they arrive to the National Archives Museum on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Xi concludes his three-day state visit to Washington, DC with a tour of the National Archives to view records significant to the U.S.-China relationship throughout history. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the National Archives during a state visit in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stand together as they arrive to visit the National Archives in Washington, DC on September 25, 2026. The rotunda at the National Archives permanently houses the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) First lady of China Peng Liyuan, President of China Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for photos as they arrive to the National Archives Museum on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Xi concludes his three-day state visit to Washington, DC with a tour of the National Archives to view records significant to the U.S.-China relationship throughout history. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (R) greet President of China Xi Jinping (2nd-L) and first lady of China Peng Liyuan (L) as they arrive to the South Portico of the White House on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi at the White House for tea before the two leaders visit the National Archives as Xi concludes his three-day state visit to Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look on as they host China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan for tea in the Red Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 25, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at an arrival ceremony during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at an arrival ceremony during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan walk down the steps after a visit the National Archives in Washington, DC on September 25, 2026. The rotunda at the National Archives permanently houses the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press alongside China’s President Xi Jinping (R), China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan (3R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) as they visit the National Archives in Washington, DC on September 25, 2026. The rotunda at the National Archives permanently houses the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the National Archives during a state visit in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the National Archives during a state visit in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at an arrival ceremony during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at an arrival ceremony during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks with China’s President Xi Jinping alongside First Lady Melania Trump and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan as they depart after visiting the National Archives with in Washington, DC on September 25, 2026. The rotunda at the National Archives permanently houses the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to greet Xi Jinping, China’s president, and Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, not pictured, during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press alongside China’s President Xi Jinping, China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan and US First Lady Melania Trump as they visit the National Archives in Washington, DC on September 25, 2026. The rotunda at the National Archives permanently houses the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) First lady of China Peng Liyuan, President of China Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the National Archives Museum following a tour on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Xi concludes his three-day state visit to Washington, DC with a tour of the National Archives to view records significant to the U.S.-China relationship throughout history. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) First lady of China Peng Liyuan, President of China Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the National Archives Museum following a tour on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Xi concludes his three-day state visit to Washington, DC with a tour of the National Archives to view records significant to the U.S.-China relationship throughout history. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to greet Xi Jinping, China’s president, and Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, not pictured, during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive to visit the National Archives in Washington, DC on September 25, 2026. The rotunda at the National Archives permanently houses the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China’s president, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at an arrival ceremony during a state visit at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Donald Trump’s fete for China’s Xi Jinping has been heavy on pageantry and platitudes but light on substantive announcements, with the events shadowed by the US president’s preoccupation with construction projects and personal grievances. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press and he and First Lady Melania Trump host China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan for tea in the Red Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 25, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.