Nolte: Woman Recants Sexual Assault Claim Against Jay-Z

In December of 2024, a woman who was allowed to remain anonymous accused Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) of sexually assaulting her in 2000 when she was just 13 years old.

She has now fully recanted.

“In her lawsuit, the woman who says she was raped at 13 identifies herself as ‘Jane Doe,’” reported the far-left AP at the time. “She said she was living in Rochester in 2000 when she made her way to New York City and befriended a limousine driver who drove her to an after-party for the MTV Music Awards, where she says she was eventually attacked by Jay-Z and [Sean “Diddy”] Combs.”

Carter immediately denied the allegation and responded with a malicious prosecution lawsuit.

On Thursday, the anonymous woman filed a declaration in Manhattan federal court taking it all back, including the fact she had ever even met the man.

“Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever,” she wrote in the 12-page document obtained by the disgraced, far-left Rolling Stone.

“There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter,” she added. “I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone.”

The declaration, submitted under penalty of perjury, went on to say that she has received no money or compensation of any kind for the recantation.

Her lawyer said in a statement that, “Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault, but she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter, and those allegations were false.”

He added, “Mr. Carter did not rape her, sexually assault her, engage in any inappropriate conduct towards her, and she has never met him. She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family.”

“Jane Doe” also dismissed her complaint against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who remains in prison on two ridiculous convictions of the even more ridiculous Mann Act. He could be released in early 2028.

Unlike many others who have had their names and careers forever smeared by unproven #MeToo allegations, Jay-Z survived for three reasons. The first is that he is a powerful left-wing activist with friends as high as President Obama. Secondly, it was only one allegation. Had more flown in, the Roc Nation mogul might have found himself in a Johnny Depp/Kevin Spacey Purgatory (both men were cleared in court). Third, he came out swift and hard with his denial, including a countersuit that promised real consequences for a false allegation.

Believe me, I’m no Jay-Z fan, but no one should be destroyed over a false allegation. No one deserves that.