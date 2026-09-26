Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Receives ‘R’ Rating for Graphic Nudity

A documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes — who was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy — has reportedly received an R rating due to containing graphic nudity.

A full-length trailer for the 174-minute film, You Can See Everything, was released on Wednesday by film distributor A24, giving the public a sneak peak into filmmaker Nathan Fielder’s bizarre portrait of the disgraced Theranos founder.

Watch Below:

The documentary contains some graphic nudity, according to a report by SFGATE.

The nearly three-hour film begins 34 days before Holmes started her 11-year prison sentence in May 2023 for her role in the fraudulent Silicon Valley startup.

“You really feel you did nothing wrong?” Fielder asks Holmes at the beginning of the trailer, to which the convicted felon replies, “I did not.”

Holmes goes on to speak to the filmmaker as though she has no understanding of her crimes, which involved fraud against her investors coming to a staggering $140 million.

The trailer also reveals that Fielder stayed in a guest room in Holmes’ San Diego-area home — along with her husband, hotel heir Billy Evans, and their two children — while a film crew captured their every move.

In one scene, Holmes tells Fielder it took her “a really long time to be okay with letting someone see me cry,” before a single tear runs down her cheek.

You Can See Everything is co-directed by Fielder and fellow filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. The documentary has already premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and is set to be released in theaters on October 16.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.