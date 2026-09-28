Nolte: Actress Camryn Manheim Says She Tried to Turn Her Son Gay

Actress Camryn Manheim took to the stage Saturday to brag about how she tried (and failed) to turn her son into a homosexual.

The video and a transcript are below. There is so much wrong with this, I don’t know where to begin:

I always wanted a gay son. I did. I love that relationship between gay sons and their mothers. I wanted to be the picket sign-holding mom who would beat the shit out of somebody for her kid. I mean, let’s just admit it, gay sons are the best. I have photos of my son in high heels, in full drag. He knows every word to every musical ever written. His fairy godfather … is with us tonight. I mean, truly, I thought I had this fucking thing locked up. But no! No! He’s the only straight guy in his musical theatre company. So, when Marcia [Gay Harden] called me about ten years ago … to tell me her son had come out to her as gay, all I said was, ‘Oh, my God, you are so fucking lucky!’ And about a week later, I was at Marcia’s house when an Amazon package was delivered for her son and inside, I’m not kidding you, was a pair of thigh-high, red patent leather boots — like kinky boots. And I thought, ‘Oh, come on, now she is just showing off, right?’

What are these people doing to their kids? And we now know it is happening all over in Hollywood because if it weren’t expected in Hollywood, Camryn “Munchausen-by-proxy” Manheim wouldn’t be bragging about it in front of a Hollywood crowd hoping it will score her some status points.

Manheim was speaking while presenting the Human Rights Campaign 2026 Ally for Equity Award to Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden, who is such a dreadful mother all of her kids — all three of them — turned out to be, in her words, “queer.”

“What drives me is my children are all queer,” Harden bragged in 2023. “My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids, and they teach me every day.” At the time, her kids were 24, 19, and 19.

What are the odds?

Three for three?

Come on.

Something’s wrong.

I’m not saying there’s something wrong when a kid grows up to be gay. That happens all the time. Godspeed to the whole family. Live and let live. But three queer kids out of three? According to Grok, the odds of that are 1 in 37,000. Of course, if you bring up three kids in Hollywood, the odds are probably closer to even.

This all happened on the same weekend Naomi Watts paraded her mentally ill son around like a fashion accessory.

This happened the same weekend New York Magazine put a mentally ill chick on the cover its first “men’s style issue.”

My mom’s disappointed in me because I didn’t go to law school.

Camryn Manheim’s disappointed in her son because he refuses to have sex with men.

Never forget this: America’s Pandora’s Box of degenerate child abuse all began with society accepting same-sex marriage. Some of us tried to warn you that all that crap about We just want to get married was just that — crap. Look at where we are now. Look at what’s being normalized now.

Yes, some of us tried to warn you.

Maybe the madness is wearing off….

I sure hope so.

P.S. One question that comes to mind when I see all of this is, Why are the Republicans, including Donald Trump, offering Hollywood tax breaks?