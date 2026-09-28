Trans Elliot Page Featured on Cover of New York Magazine’s Inagural ‘Men’s Style’ Issue

Transgender actor Elliot Page has been featured partially nude on the cover of the first ever issue of New York Magazine’s “Men’s Style” issue.

The magazine issue, subtitled “Men’s Style: A Special Issue about Putting Clothes on and Taking Them Off Again,” hit stands this week.

New York Magazine notes that it has been covering men’s fashion for decades and cites its 1971 story asking if men would wear high heels and a 1996 review of male supermodels, but it has never devoted an entire special issue to men’s fashion and health.

The magazine editors add that its photos for the issue feature male stars wearing “some fashion, but hardly any.”

Page is also featured in a story chronicling the current bath house scene in New York City. A photo of the Odyssey star at the bath house is accompanied by a blurb where Page says they are attractive because one can “sit around in your body like that.”

“I went to a bathhouse recently,” Page says in the issue. “I’ve only in the past couple of years been like, Yeah, that sounds nice, to like go somewhere and sit around in your body like that. I do sing in the shower sometimes. The same songs and lyrics will get stuck in my head, and I don’t know why. Like “Do you believe in life after love?” That’s one I’ll belt out. Or “The Sound of Music”: I’ve never seen the movie, which seems crazy, but for some reason I find myself belting out that song in the shower. I can’t explain it.”

Page first revealed a post-operative upper body nude shot in 2021.

In the May, 2021, Instagram, Page revealed the photo, writing: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.” The photo has elicited words of encouragement from fellow celebrities including Miley Cyrus, who called the photo “hot,” and actress Ilana Glazer, who called Page a “handsome boi.”

The image clearly shows the surgical scars where her breasts were removed.

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