Another Ransom Note Surfaces Nearly 8 Months After Nancy Guthrie Vanished

Nearly eight months after NBC correspondent Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, vanished, police say they are now reviewing a possible new ransom note.

“The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

“Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility,” the sheriff’s department — which has been investigating the abduction alongside the FBI — added.

This new ransom note — whether or not it proves genuine — is the third letter tied to the investigation into the disappearance of the Today show host’s mother to surface publicly, and later reaching the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie was forcibly taken from her Tucson-area home on February 1.

Shortly after her abduction, two ransom notes emerged, with police later releasing their full text in July. The first letter demanded $4 million, and the second claimed the 84-year-old had died, before offering an apology.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, a California man was sentenced for penning a fake ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, for which he pled guilty.

A Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told 13 News there is “some skepticism” about the validity of the third ransom note. Police have not released its contents.

One of the ransom notes released in July included precise details about Nancy Guthrie’s home — such as a smashed backyard floodlight and a white smartwatch on her bedroom floor — that suggested the letter may have been authentic.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously noted that investigators made the notes public last summer hoping someone would recognize the writer’s distinctive wording, phrasing, or style.

It is still unknown whether Nancy Guthrie is alive, even though one earlier ransom note claimed she had died. If the new note is found to be genuine, it could offer a sign that the 84-year-old is still alive.

The Guthrie family — which has yet to publicly comment on reports of the third possible ransom note — is offering up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.

In the meantime, the search for the octogenarian goes on.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.