James Woods Sends Stark Warning to Voters as Migrant Caravan Heads to U.S. Border

Iconic actor James Woods is warning U.S. voters to remember the devastation Democrats bring ahead of the 2026 midterm elections as yet another migrant caravan is headed toward the U.S.-Mexican border.

Along with his warning, Woods posted a video of a massive group of migrants fording a river on their march toward the United States.

The White House Down star also posted a series of other warnings to encourage U.S. voters to oppose Democrats in the 2026 elections.

In another post, Woods said that Democrats “have nothing to offer” Americans and added, “And they will continue to lie, cheat, and steal to keep it this way until America is gone.”

The Oscar-winning actor is reacting to news that yet another migrant caravan is headed to the U.S. just in time to try to affect the outcome of the midterm elections.

Despite the uproar over this latest mob of lawbreaking migrants, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the caravan headed to the U.S. from Honduras has “zero chance” of making it to the United States’ southern border.

The caravan, which reportedly consists of some 600 migrants, recently entered the southern Mexican state of Chiapas after setting out at least a week before from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Mullin, though, says that the U.S. border has been secured under President Trump and the caravan has no chance at breaking through into the U.S.

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